The Loop: Hello, goodbye and bon voyage
Take a listen to Episode 21 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
The back to school season is basically upon us — but it looks a little different.
Streetscapes are changing as businesses close due to COVID-19, vacations look different as we try and stay amused at home all summer and we even look different with most of our faces behind masks.
As we approach the next season of cohabitation with COVID-19, we're still trying to get used to this "new normal."
This week on the show, reporter Janet French walks us through Edmonton's back to school plans while Whyte Avenue says goodbye to a beloved home for comedy.
Plus, staying safe on the river this summer and celebrating Heritage Festival at home.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.