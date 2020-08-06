The Loop: Hello, goodbye and bon voyage

The back to school season is basically upon us — but it looks a little different.

Streetscapes are changing as businesses close due to COVID-19, vacations look different as we try and stay amused at home all summer and we even look different with most of our faces behind masks.

As we approach the next season of cohabitation with COVID-19, we're still trying to get used to this "new normal."

This week on the show, reporter Janet French walks us through Edmonton's back to school plans while Whyte Avenue says goodbye to a beloved home for comedy.

Plus, staying safe on the river this summer and celebrating Heritage Festival at home.

