The Loop: Back to school apprehensions
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
On The Loop we bring you closer to the news, sharing the context behind the top stories from CBC Edmonton.
This week, we explore three things making headlines that are part of much bigger stories playing out in our community.
On this episode, reporter Janet French explores the province's plan to get kids back to school as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Alberta.
Web journalist Drew Anderson will then analyze the fractured relationship between Alberta's government and doctors as some threaten to leave.
Plus, two Indigenous brothers share the story of an Edmonton 'starlight tour' that left them scarred and speaking out against the Edmonton Police Service.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
