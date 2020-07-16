The Loop: OMG! Sports is back
Take a listen to Episode 18 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
COVID-19 has marked the biggest disruption to the sports calendar in recent memory, while the current social climate is raising questions about what we call our teams and whether or not we can do better.
Sports are back in the headlines and this week local podcaster and marketing expert Ryan Holtz joins us to talk about the mounting pressure to change the name of the Edmonton CFL team.
In hockey news, germ guy Jason Tetro joins us to break down the NHL bubble as we prepare to become a hub city.
Plus, reporter Kashmala Fida talks about a crackdown on Edmonton car meets, and a weather wunderkind might steal Tara's (other) job.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
