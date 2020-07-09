Skip to Main Content
The Loop: The value of skepticism
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: The value of skepticism

Take a listen to Episode 17 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.

Take a listen to our weekly podcast

CBC News ·
The Loop, Episode 17. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

This week reporter Natasha Riebe joins us to dig deeper into Edmonton City Council's police motion, and explains why some of it feels like it falls flat.

And a born and bred Oilers fan weighs in on the NHL hub city talk, plus communities find new ways forward and new records of the past. 

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

Skepticism is often confused with cynicism. But really its not about rejection as much as it is curiosity, and trying to understand things better and more deeply. It’s that ‘grain of salt’—not taking it all at face value because there is always the possibility that what we think is true today could be proven false. And a healthy dose of this critical thinking presents itself in many ways. This week reporter Natasha Riebe joins us to dig deeper into Edmonton City Council’s police motion, and explain why some feel it falls flat. An born and bred Oiler’s fan weighs in on the NHL hub city talk, plus communities find new ways forward and new records of the past. 23:44
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now