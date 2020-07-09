The Loop: The value of skepticism
Take a listen to Episode 17 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
This week reporter Natasha Riebe joins us to dig deeper into Edmonton City Council's police motion, and explains why some of it feels like it falls flat.
And a born and bred Oilers fan weighs in on the NHL hub city talk, plus communities find new ways forward and new records of the past.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.