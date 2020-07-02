The Loop: Public pressure for progress

We're seeing cracks in how things have been done.

There's an urge to update what's outdated and a demand for change to come after all these challenges. This week, we explore situations where the public is pushing for change and making their voices heard.

Reporter Janet French brings us into the conversation the Edmonton public school board is having over city police officers assigned to work inside schools under the School Resource Officer program — and what needs to be done before trustees can even have that conversation.

Reporter Jordan Omstead shares the story of Habitat For Humanity Edmonton, where 57 families are speaking out after a change to the way the program worked, leaving them with questions and concerns.

As well, Edmonton musician Josh Sahunta finds a silver lining to social distancing, and a cooking show that gets the whole family involved.

