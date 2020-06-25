The Loop: The strength in speaking out
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
In the media, it is the people we speak to who are the storytellers.
We offer them a platform, but it is their voices and passions that drive movement and change— and make us who we are.
This week we feature stories from those speaking out about things especially when it's tough.
Their voices start conversations, open up discussions and can make a difference.
Reporter Paige Parsons takes us into her investigation into the life and death of four-year old Serenity, and the years of work her mother has put in to try and find the truth.
Two-Spirit artist Shawnee shares her music and Pride, Edmonton teacher Andrew Parker shares his dream as a Black man, and Enoch Cree Nation model Ashley Callingbull takes another step forward, this time with Nike.
