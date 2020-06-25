Skip to Main Content
The Loop: The strength in speaking out
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: The strength in speaking out

Take a listen to Episode 16 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.

Take a listen to our weekly podcast

CBC News ·
The Loop, Episode 16. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

In the media, it is the people we speak to who are the storytellers.

We offer them a platform, but it is their voices and passions that drive movement and change— and make us who we are.

This week we feature stories from those speaking out about things especially when it's tough.

Their voices start conversations, open up discussions and can make a difference.

Reporter Paige Parsons takes us into her investigation into the life and death of four-year old Serenity, and the years of work her mother has put in to try and find the truth.

Two-Spirit artist Shawnee shares her music and Pride, Edmonton teacher Andrew Parker shares his dream as a Black man, and Enoch Cree Nation model Ashley Callingbull takes another step forward, this time with Nike. 

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

In the media it is the people we speak to who are storytellers. We offer them a platform but it is their voices and passions that drive movement and change—and make our communities what they are. This week we feature stories from those speaking out about things especially when it is tough. Their voices start conversations, open up discussions and can make a difference. Reporter Paige Parsons takes us into her investigation into the life and death of four-year old Serenity, and the years of work her mother has put in to try and find the truth. Two-Spirit artist Shawnee shares her music and Pride, Edmonton teacher Andrew Parker shares his dream as a Black man, and Enoch Cree Nation model Ashley Callingbull takes another step forward… this time, with Nike. 26:57
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.