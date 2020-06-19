The Loop: Shifting the balance

These days, it's hard not to think about time and examine our collective, complicated and even painful histories as we look to a better future.

Right now, things are focused on education and acknowledging experiences of colonialism, racial discrimination and public safety.

But maybe the past can inform the present — and help us to reconstruct our future.

This week, reporter Andrea Huncar takes us into public meetings that talked about changing the shape of Edmonton's police force.

We reach out to the Edmonton Arts Council to discuss problematic public art and the role it plays.

And we look at a new series with a worldwide view on wildfire.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.