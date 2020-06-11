The Loop: Systemic issues call for systemic change

The proof is in the receipts ⁠— Canadian independent bookstores are saying nine out of 10 titles on the non-fiction bestseller list are from BIPOC authors.

Canadians are turning to Black, Indigenous and People of Colour authors to learn more and conversations about systemic racism are happening. Books on anti-racism are sold out and backordered.

Still, it is essential to keep them going and to follow them with change.

This week, we speak with Edmontonian Bashir Mohamed about his activism work in the city, and the anti-Black racism toolkit he created.

Also, associate producer Ariel Fournier shares the story of an Indigenous woman who says the health care system failed her over, and over again.

Plus we talk about commuting during a flood, and finding fame at the pool table.

