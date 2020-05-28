The Loop: Just keep swimming

While we're living in the middle of a pandemic, it's important to look forward and figure out what comes next.

No matter how hard times are, you've got to find a way through it — even if that just means your plans for the next weekend, or how to create a 'bubble' of your own to get through this together.

This week, reporter Natasha Riebe takes us through how the city is planning for our businesses, city and safety over the coming weeks.

Then we check in with a local company that switched gears to make masks and 'reinvent' their supply chain. Plus we learn about the birds, and the pigs that are helping us and each other through the hard times.

