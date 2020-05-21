The Loop: Adapting business and culture
Edmonton is facing a reset.
As the city sets to reopen in phases, we look closer at how the new normal is shaping up.
Digital producer Wallis Snowdon walks us through the retail landscape in a city that's famous for a mall. We also take a deep dive into Edmonton's live music industry with an insider, and reporter Kashmala Fida shares her experience celebrating a solitary month of Ramadan.
