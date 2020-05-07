The Loop: What's possible in a pandemic?

The new normal is hard to adjust to, but what are people doing to make it work?

How are we making things possible, in an impossibly hard situation?

This week, reporter Trevor Howlett joins us to talk about Alberta opening up. Plus we learn about how a community event turned tradition went digital and how romantics in Fort McMurray are keeping their love afloat.

