The Loop: What's possible in a pandemic?
Take a listen to Episode 9 of CBC Edmonton's new podcast, The Loop.
The new normal is hard to adjust to, but what are people doing to make it work?
How are we making things possible, in an impossibly hard situation?
This week, reporter Trevor Howlett joins us to talk about Alberta opening up. Plus we learn about how a community event turned tradition went digital and how romantics in Fort McMurray are keeping their love afloat.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
