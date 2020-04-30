The Loop: When the going gets tough

When the going gets tough — Albertans come together.

Just four years after a devastating wildfire, Fort McMurray is facing a flood and a pandemic.

Reporter Jamie Malbeuf joins us to share what she's seeing on the ground, as the community reacts to another disaster.

Plus we talk about shame, blame and stress in the middle of a pandemic with Professor Lynne Honey, and learn how you can take care of yourself and avoid snapping at your neighbours.

