The Loop: Far from ordinary
Take a listen to Episode 7 of CBC Edmonton's new podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our new podcast
No matter what your COVID-19 pandemic situation, things right now are tough.
This week, CBC's Ariel Fournier helps us navigate maintenance work, and what it means to visit other people's homes right now.
From the CBC business unit, Kyle Bakx walks us through a historic week for oil prices and we hear about a summer staple that is officially cancelled due to COVID-19.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.