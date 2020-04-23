Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Far from ordinary

Take a listen to Episode 7 of CBC Edmonton's new podcast, The Loop.

The Loop Episode 7. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

No matter what your COVID-19 pandemic situation, things right now are tough.

This week, CBC's Ariel Fournier helps us navigate maintenance work, and what it means to visit other people's homes right now.

From the CBC business unit, Kyle Bakx walks us through a historic week for oil prices and we hear about a summer staple that is officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

Things right now are tough — no matter what your situation, it feels far from ordinary. This week, CBC’s Ariel Fournier helps us navigate maintenance work and what it means to visit other people’s homes right now. From the CBC Business Unit, Kyle Bakx walks us through a historic week for oil prices, and we hear about a summer staple that is officially cancelled due to COVID-19. And we reflect on the shooting in Nova Scotia, and how the tragedy is playing out closer to home. 24:33
