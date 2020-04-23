The Loop: Far from ordinary

No matter what your COVID-19 pandemic situation, things right now are tough.

This week, CBC's Ariel Fournier helps us navigate maintenance work, and what it means to visit other people's homes right now.

From the CBC business unit, Kyle Bakx walks us through a historic week for oil prices and we hear about a summer staple that is officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.