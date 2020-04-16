Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: And the people stayed home

Take a listen to Episode 6 of CBC Edmonton's new podcast, The Loop.

CBC News ·
The Loop episode 6. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

This week on The Loop, w​e​ talk about what staying home means for health care, and for ​essential workers​ during the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta. 

We​ also discuss a story about​ an Edmonton LGBTQ advocate who filed a human rights complaint against the Edmonton Police Service. 

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

This week on The Loop- the people stayed home. What that means for healthcare, and for a doctor’s practice. We hear about an Edmonton LGBTQ advocate who filed a human rights complaint against the EPS, after an upsetting call to 9-1-1 — plus we go international to connect with the writer behind a viral ‘pandemic poem’. This weeks show ends on a song by Edmonton’s Brock Tyler, who goes by Anonymotif. Check him out on twitter @anonymotif, or listen to ‘Speaking Moistly’ on Apple Music, Spotify, TikTok, or Google Play. 26:32
