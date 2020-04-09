The Loop: Feeling the impact

The reach of COVID-19 is expansive, and we're feeling it in almost every part of life in Edmonton.

This week reporter Stephanie Dubois guides us through the challenges facing small and medium sized businesses in the province.

Meanwhile reporter Josee St.-Onge takes us north to the start of wildfire season in Alberta, to look at how a pandemic influences our ability to fight fires.

Plus, we're making masks, baking bread and… howling to pass the time?

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.