The Loop: Feeling the impact
Take a listen to Episode 5 of CBC Edmonton's new podcast, The Loop.

Take a listen to our new podcast

The Loop Episode 5. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

The reach of COVID-19 is expansive, and we're feeling it in almost every part of life in Edmonton.

This week reporter Stephanie Dubois guides us through the challenges facing small and medium sized businesses in the province.

Meanwhile reporter Josee St.-Onge takes us north to the start of wildfire season in Alberta, to look at how a pandemic influences our ability to fight fires.

Plus, we're making masks, baking bread and… howling to pass the time? 

