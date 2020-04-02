The Loop: Love and politics in the time of COVID-19

Reporter Paige Parsons takes us through some of the Legislature's latest moves in the time of COVID-19 and digital associate producer Wallis Snowdon talks about the love lives of Edmontonians, and how some of us are coping in close quarters.

Plus, how families are using themes to stay creative, some quarantine haircut advice, and finding meaning in loss.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.