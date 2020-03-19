Skip to Main Content
The Loop: The week Alberta changed
Edmonton·New

The Loop: The week Alberta changed

Over the past seven days, life across Alberta has changed dramatically thanks to COVID-19. Take a listen to episode two our CBC Edmonton's new podcast, The Loop.

Take a listen to our new podcast

CBC News ·
Episode 2 of The Loop is now available to stream or download. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

School class cancellations, a hit to the economy, social distancing practices and changes to bars and restaurants.

We take a look into how and what "the new normal" looks like, with help from reporter Janet French and Edmonton News at 6 host Nancy Carlson. 

You can also listen to last week's debut episode below.

So… the novel coronavirus. We learn about the latest on the pandemic, the measures you need to take, and what this could mean going forward. Plus we explore the new trend of ghost kitchens in the city, and how they could change your Friday food delivery routine, and a toilet paper good Samaritan just south of Edmonton. 21:19

 

