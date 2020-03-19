The Loop: The week Alberta changed
Over the past seven days, life across Alberta has changed dramatically thanks to COVID-19. Take a listen to episode two our CBC Edmonton's new podcast, The Loop.
Over the past seven days, life across Alberta has changed dramatically thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School class cancellations, a hit to the economy, social distancing practices and changes to bars and restaurants.
We take a look into how and what "the new normal" looks like, with help from reporter Janet French and Edmonton News at 6 host Nancy Carlson.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
