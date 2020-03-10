The Loop: COVID-19 and Ghost Kitchens

For our first episode we launch into the novel coronavirus with the latest on the pandemic, the measures you need to take and what this could mean going forward.

Plus we explore the new trend of ghost kitchens in the city, and how they could change your Friday food delivery routine.

Webwriter Trevor Howlett and reporter Paige Parsons join us, plus we feature the winner of the city's 13th annual High School Culinary challenge.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.