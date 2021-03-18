The Loop: Creating a safe space for BIPOC women in politics
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
It's been a year of pandemic life and things can feel heavy at times as we cross that threshold.
A lot has changed since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
And many things continue to shift as we move forward.
This week, Edmonton's Rajah Maggay talks about how she's hoping to make a change by starting a new support group called Political D.I.V.A.S.
It aims to create a safe space for BIPOC women in politics.
The Loop producer Clare Bonnyman speaks with CBC reporter Robson Fletcher about some of the lives lost in Alberta to COVID-19 and how we're dealing with grief.
Plus, Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe grew up in Edmonton and started her radio career in the city. Now, she's the voice of CBC Music's The Block, which gives Black artists the spotlight on the airwaves.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
