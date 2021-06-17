The Loop: Conversations to combat hate
In recent weeks, attacks on Edmonton's Islamic community have risen. We look at the vandalism on the Baitul Hadi Mosque, and dig into a political apology for a divisive policy.
Plus a founder of the Muslim Feminist Collective joins us to talk about conversations to combat hate. It's also the end of a very pandemic year of high school. Host Min Dhariwal catches up with some graduates as they cross the stage.
And in honour of Pride Month, CBC researcher Ishita Verma shares some coming out stories to celebrate Edmonton's LGBTQ2S+ community.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
