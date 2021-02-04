The Loop: Clearing the COVID-19 contact tracing backlog

As Albertans prepare for an easing of COVID-19 restrictions next week, some business owners are ready to get back at it and some people look forward to working out at the gym again or dining at a pub.

However, others think it's too much too soon as news continues about the presence of variant strains in the province.

It brings up questions about whether we know how and where COVID-19 cases are spreading, so CBC reporter and associate producer Stephen Cook takes a look at where we're at with contact tracing in Alberta.

Rowan Ley with the University of Alberta Students' Union explains how a colony of penguin snow sculptures got the conversation started about cuts to post-secondary education.

CBC reporter Josee St-Onge explores the fascinating story of what an antique shop owner discovered when he purchased an estate belonging to the late Madame Rac, a beloved Edmonton piano teacher.

Plus, a new local radio station brings Indigenous music and language to Edmonton airwaves.

Read the full transcript of the show here.

