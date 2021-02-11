The Loop: Challenges with changing restrictions

As COVID restrictions ease in the province, some are happy to be back at work, returning to restaurants, and scheduling sports practices again.

A handful of Albertans also threw caution to the wind — a video surfaced this week of a group flouting dining rules at a local restaurant.

On the other side of it, many managers and organizers are wading through another set of new restrictions, while others have come to the realization that reopening is no longer a feasible option.

In this episode, Jay Ouellette with Edmonton Youth Basketball talks about how sports organizations are working through last-minute changes, and Lisa Caputo discusses why it was time to close the doors at Cibo Bistro permanently.

CBC reporter Min Dhariwal takes a look at how the farmers' protest in India is resonating with people in Edmonton.

Plus, a conversation with local musician D'orjay The Singing Shaman about her debut album's success, as well as racism in country music. And we think we've figured out the best new name for Edmonton's CFL team.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.