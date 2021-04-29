The Loop: Black on the Prairies
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
This week on the show we dive into Black on the Prairies, a CBC interactive series that explores the past, present and future of Black Prairie life through migration, work, culture and community.
CBC Edmonton reporter Thandiwe Konguavi joins us to talk about her contribution to the project, as well as explore a racist attack in Edmonton that shows how important this work is.
We also hear the voices of Black people from the Prairies talking about belonging and what community means.
And CBC reporter Tahirih Foroozan shares the story of two young Black men bonding over the shared experience of small town Alberta life.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Read the full transcript of the show here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?