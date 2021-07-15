The Loop: Best summer ever
Take a listen to Episode 64 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
It's been branded as the 'Best Summer Ever' but it's at least a great time to get outside and enjoy the city.
This week, we do just that!
Our Edmonton's Adrienne Lamb takes us to the great outdoors with an interactive map showing green spaces in the city.
Clare Bonnyman heads out on the North Saskatchewan for the first time and Edmonton AM's Kim Nakrieko tests Clare and Min Dhariwal on their critter knowledge.
