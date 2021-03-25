The Loop: A rise in anti-Asian racism

The pandemic has been felt by all of us — but some groups have been hit much harder.

For Canada's Asian communities it's been felt in a different way.

Anti-racism organizations are reporting a rise in verbal abuse, online harassment and physical attacks against Asian Canadians since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC reporter Min Dhariwal spoke to members of Edmonton's Asian community, to see how this national problem is affecting our city.

And Edmonton's seniors have faced an uphill battle, experiencing intense bouts of loneliness and isolation in the wake of a global pandemic.

We check in with one Edmonton senior in assisted living, to learn a few lessons from long-term care.

Plus CBC associate producer Madeleine Cummings takes us behind the scenes of food blogs, and explains why recipe "prologues" are so important for a paycheque.

Read the full transcript of the show here.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.