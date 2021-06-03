The Loop: A reckoning on residential schools

The long overdue conversation around residential schools and historical injustice is finally gaining traction.

We head to Maskwacis where the four nations honoured the lives of the 215 children whose remains were found at an unmarked burial site on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

And an Edmonton business owner shares why they're dropping a historically charged name.

Plus Edmonton Oilers' Ethan Bear and his girlfriend Lenasia join us to speak out on racism online and how he's standing up for people of colour off the ice.

This episode contains content that may be distressing for some listeners. A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. Emotional and crisis referral services can be accessed by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.