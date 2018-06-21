The life and death of Armando Cosmea Aspillaga

Roberto Robles had had enough.

"Every human has a breaking point," Robles told a homicide detective a day after his son-in-law's death. "This wasn't supposed to happen. And it happened."

Robles, 75, is charged with the second-degree murder of 38-year-old Armando Cosmea Aspillaga, who was shot, slashed and stabbed to death at his Riverbend home in June 2016.

For the past week, a jury listened to evidence presented by the Crown. The defence did not present any evidence.

Roberto Robles at Edmonton Police headquarters the night of his arrest in June, 2016. (Edmonton Police Service )

According to an agreed statement of facts, Robles' daughter, Flavia Robles, met Aspillaga at a wedding in Cuba in late 2009. They got married a year later, but Aspillaga had to wait another year before he could immigrate to Canada.

Roberto Robles later told police he tried very hard at first to help his son-in-law find success, including driving him to English lessons and attempting to help him find work. But he was not impressed with what he saw as Aspillaga's lack of motivation.

"Coming here my friend, he didn't want to do much," Robles complained to homicide detective Darrin Gordon in a videotaped interview.

"From that day, he doesn't want to do nothing," Robles said. "He doesn't want to cut the grass. He doesn't do nothing. Like one year ago, the water tank don't work. For one year he don't fix it."

Roberto Robles is interviewed by a detective after Robles' son-in-law Armando Cosmea Aspillaga was fatally stabbed. Robles is charged with the second-degree murder in his death. 2:10

The couple had a daughter in September 2013. By September 2015 they continued to live in the same house, but slept in separate bedrooms and were legally separated.

Roberto Robles and his wife Pilar cared for the little girl during the day while the parents were at work.

Robles said he would do anything for his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

But the resentment he felt towards his son-in-law continued to escalate. He admitted to the detective there were many arguments over the years.

"My daughter gave you the opportunity, to bring you here because she thought you were a good guy," Robles said he told Aspillaga. "What do you think you are, a piece of junk? You appreciate my daughter. She do everything for you."

Crime scene tape surrounds the Riverbend house where Armando Cosmea Aspillaga was found deceased in June, 2016. (Edmonton Police Service )

Robles claimed Aspillaga was unrepentant.

"You know what he say? 'I do whatever I want to. And what you gonna do?' Holy man," Robles told police.

"That's got to be aggravating," Det. Gordon observed.

"You know with all this garbage ... I went to Flavia. What a piece of junk. A worthless rat. If I say he's a rat, I offend the rat," Robles spat.

Money troubles and custody battle

Robles said Aspillaga did not pay any rent and deposited his pay cheque into a secret bank account rather than a joint account.

He told police his daughter began divorce proceedings when she discovered the secret account.

Aspillaga and Flavia Robles were also embroiled in a nasty custody dispute. According to the agreed statement of facts, two days before Aspillaga's death, the couple met with a child psychologist to work out a parenting plan.

Aspillaga was insisting on a 50-50 split, which Robles called impractical.

By then, Roberto Robles was convinced Aspillaga hated him and his wife and blamed him for the breakdown of his marriage.

'Bring the police. I killed him'

Friday, June 17, 2016, began like most other days, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Aspillaga began work early in the morning at PCL in Nisku, punching out at 4:59 p.m.

Flavia Robles flew to Calgary on business and didn't return home until 6:30 p.m.

Roberto and Pilar Robles spent the day taking care of their granddaughter. In the later afternoon, Pilar was on the second floor with the toddler while Roberto was on the main floor.

Suddenly, she heard screaming coming from the main floor hallway that leads to the laundry room and garage. Pilar thought she heard the voices of her husband and son-in-law. She called 911, but ended the call after a minute and a half.

Police called her back.

Pilar Robles told the 911 operator, "My husband is downstairs. He talk to me. He says bring the police. I killed him."

Flavia Robles has attended most days of the murder trial, sitting in the gallery behind her father, accused of second-degree murder. (Kidney Foundation of Canada )

Crime scene photos revealed a blood-soaked scene.

Aspillaga suffered five pellet gun wounds to his head and right hand.

Medical examiner Mitchell Weinberg told the jury, "They probably would have caused pain. They would have hurt. Particularly the one to the central forehead.

"It's possible that injury would have caused some element of confusion, disorientation, alteration in mental status for some period of time."

But the pellet gun wounds were not fatal.

Aspillaga was also attacked with a knife. He was cut eight times on his face, neck and hands. He was also stabbed five times in the head, neck and chest.

The neck wound severed Aspillaga's jugular vein and "would have been the most immediately life threatening," Weinberg said.

Pellet pistol seized as evidence from homicide scene. (Edmonton Police Service )

'I didn't intend to kill anybody. Never.'

The day after Roberto Robles allegedly killed his son-in-law, he faced hours of questioning by Gordon.

"I don't deny what happened yesterday," Robles said. "I did it. No one else. Huge mistake."

"But it's justice. That's what it is."

When Gordon tried to push him on why he reached "his breaking point," Robles refused to provide details.

"That is a tough question," he said. "Maybe I talk to my lawyer and I talk to you after that."

Robles denied his wife or daughter had any advance knowledge of the attack.

"I say to God, 'Please I'm sorry what I did,' you know. Because he's a human being like me. Wrong or right, he deserved to live. Like anybody else. Like me."

Then Robles snapped his fingers.

"But in the moment, you have your point."

At the start of the trial, Robles pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder.

On Friday, the jury will hear closing arguments from the Crown and defence.

Next Monday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Dawn Pentelechuk will provide instructions to the jury of seven women and five men, before they begin their deliberations.