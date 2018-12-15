The Ledge: The calm before the (election) storm

An election may be the farthest thing from your mind while you're shopping for Christmas presents and baking cookies this week.

But Alberta's political parties are working quietly behind the scenes, organizing and laying the foundations for the next provincial election, that is scheduled to take place between March 1 and May 30.

They are looking for campaign offices, designing leaflets and recruiting volunteers.

"It's a lot of work, but it's fun," said NDP provincial secretary Roari Richardson. "We wouldn't be in this business if we didn't enjoy it."

In this week's episode, CBC legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine talk about Premier Rachel Notley's campaign-style announcements and UCP leader Jason Kenney's meetings with Premiers Scott Moe of Saskatchewan and Brian Pallister of Manitoba.

Michelle sets the scene of the contested nomination in St. Albert between two NDP MLAs. Kim talks to CBC political columnist about why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to be a factor in Alberta politics.

Opposition politicians like to talk about how the NDP doesn't have contested candidate nominations. But the NDP's Roari Richardson tells Michelle how that isn't true.