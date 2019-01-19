The Ledge: We're back for 2019

We're back.

2019 is election year in Alberta, but when will that day actually arrive?

In the first episode of The Ledge for 2019, Legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine get you caught up with three things you need to know about Alberta politics from this week.

With fresh new approaches and familiar attacks, the main political parties are launching 2019 with renewed vigour.

Using a wholesome new personal approach, Premier Rachel Notley is blanketing Instagram with homey photographs of her dog Tucker, and childhood memories of life in Fairview, Alta.

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney, meanwhile, is taking his brand and message on the road with a tour of northern Alberta at breakneck pace.

All the while, the clock ticks down to E-day 2019.

Churning unrest

Against the backdrop of early electioneering, some unrest is churning in the ranks of the UCP.

A southern Alberta MLA decided to leave the party this week, saying "hyper-partisan, self-centred politics" have "sidestepped the direct grassroots representation of Albertans."

Rick Strankman, MLA for Drumheller-Stettler, posted a letter on Twitter that he sent to the Speaker of the Alberta Legislature, requesting that he now sit as an Independent in the house.

In an interview with the Ledge, Strankman expands on his reasons behind his abrupt departure.

Farewell, Gene — we got to know you

And we say goodbye to a popular politician who charmed Alberta with his music and passion.

Gene Zwozdesky died Jan. 6.

His funeral in Edmonton attracted more than 1,000 people, including political operatives who paid their final respects.

The Ledge is back for 2019. Listen — laugh — and ponder what a year this is going to be.