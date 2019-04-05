The Ledge podcast: What you didn't see on camera at the leaders' debate

The party leaders' debate on Thursday didn't have any knockout blows or any legendary moments.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley and UCP Leader Jason Kenney sparred with each other, as expected.

Liberal Leader David Khan and Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel joined the pile-on.

CBC provincial affairs reporter Kim Trynacity had a front-row seat as one of the journalists who was asking questions that night.

This week on The Ledge podcast, she'll lift the curtain and talk about what happened off-camera.

The blows, glances and how the leaders behaved and prepped when the cameras weren't rolling. 19:51

A sermon delivered by UCP candidate Mark Smith in 2013 created headaches for Kenney this week.

Michelle Bellefontaine looks at how Kenney's decision to keep Smith on the ballot in Drayton Valley-Devon progressed through the week, culminating with conservative national radio host Charles Adler putting Kenney on the hot seat in an interview that became the talk of political Alberta.