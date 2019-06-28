Skip to Main Content
The Ledge: Pipeline foes play nice for the cameras
Edmonton·Podcast

People watching for drama between Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and his B.C. counterpart John Horgan at the Western Premiers' Conference this week likely were disappointed.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and B.C. Premier John Horgan met face-to-face

CBC News ·
B.C. Premier John Horgan waved to reporters from the balcony of Government House in Edmonton prior to the start of the Western Premiers' Conference on Thursday. (Trevor Wilson/CBC )

There may have been tension behind the scenes, but Premier Jason Kenney and B.C. Premier John Horgan were cordial when they faced the media at this week's Western Premiers' conference.

The annual meeting of premiers from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, B.C. and the three northern territories was chaired by Jason Kenney at Government House in Edmonton. 

This week on The Ledge podcast, CBC Provincial Affairs reporter Kim Trynacity talks about the unusually high security and low amount of drama at the event. 

In other Alberta politics news, Kim and legislature colleague Michelle Bellefontaine discuss Stephen Mandel's decision to step down as Alberta Party leader. 

Michelle takes listeners to the halls of the legislature where reporters try to get Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda to tell them why he was interviewed by the RCMP about the 2017 UCP leadership race. 

And Speaker Nathan Cooper reminds MLAs of how it is inappropriate to misuse the word "bullying" when accusing the other side of bad behaviour. 

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shake hands as Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister looks on at the end of the Western Premiers' conference. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press )
