The Ledge: Pipeline foes play nice for the cameras
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and B.C. Premier John Horgan met face-to-face
There may have been tension behind the scenes, but Premier Jason Kenney and B.C. Premier John Horgan were cordial when they faced the media at this week's Western Premiers' conference.
The annual meeting of premiers from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, B.C. and the three northern territories was chaired by Jason Kenney at Government House in Edmonton.
This week on The Ledge podcast, CBC Provincial Affairs reporter Kim Trynacity talks about the unusually high security and low amount of drama at the event.
In other Alberta politics news, Kim and legislature colleague Michelle Bellefontaine discuss Stephen Mandel's decision to step down as Alberta Party leader.
Michelle takes listeners to the halls of the legislature where reporters try to get Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda to tell them why he was interviewed by the RCMP about the 2017 UCP leadership race.
And Speaker Nathan Cooper reminds MLAs of how it is inappropriate to misuse the word "bullying" when accusing the other side of bad behaviour.
- Opinion | Western premiers meet, talk and no one starts a fight
- No pipeline fireworks as Western premiers emerge from annual meeting in Edmonton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.