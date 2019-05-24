The Ledge: New speaker, new roles, new legislature

Change was the theme of Alberta politics this week as the 30th legislature started on Tuesday

Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley settled into their new roles.

The legislature chose a new speaker, the youngest in more than 80 years.

And new cabinet ministers went through their first question period, sometimes with awkward results.

On this week's edition of The Ledge podcast, provincial affairs reporters and co-hosts Michelle Bellefontaine and Kim Trynacity talk about the new dynamics in the House.

The throne speech was short and sweet but didn't offer any surprises.

So Kim reveals who she saw at the reception afterwards.

We'll also hear why the UCP wants to change the rules of the legislature.