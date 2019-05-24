Skip to Main Content
The Ledge: New speaker, new roles, new legislature
Edmonton·Podcast

The Ledge: New speaker, new roles, new legislature

On this week’s edition of The Ledge podcast, provincial affairs reporters and co-hosts Michelle Bellefontaine and Kim Trynacity talk about the new dynamics in the House.

First question period a trial by fire for some new ministers

CBC News ·
In a nod to parliamentary tradition, Nathan Cooper was dragged to the chair by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and NDP Leader Rachel Notley after he was chosen Speaker on Tuesday. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press )

Change was the theme of Alberta politics this week as the 30th legislature started on Tuesday

Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley settled into their new roles.

The legislature chose a new speaker, the youngest in more than 80 years.

And new cabinet ministers went through their first question period, sometimes with awkward results.

On this week's edition of The Ledge podcast, provincial affairs reporters and co-hosts Michelle Bellefontaine and Kim Trynacity talk about the new dynamics in the House.

Change was the theme of Alberta politics this week as the 30th legislature started this week. Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley settled into their new roles. 22:04

The throne speech was short and sweet but didn't offer any surprises.

So Kim reveals who she saw at the reception afterwards.

We'll also hear why the UCP wants to change the rules of the legislature.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon talked before the speech from the throne on Wednesday. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press )

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|