The Ledge: NDP political staffers cleaning out offices in wake of UCP win

Political staffers who worked for the NDP government were clearing out their offices on Thursday, making way for the new United Conservative Party hires who will take their places.

Albertans elected a majority UCP government on Tuesday. Party leader and premier-designate Jason Kenney intends to have his new cabinet sworn in on April 30.

The NDP political appointees, which include press secretaries and staff in the premier's office, are vacating their offices by the end of Thursday.

Kenney and his ministers will hire their own political staff for when they take office by the end of the month.

A legislature session is expected to start in the third week of May. NDP leader and outgoing premier Rachel Notley intends to lead the Official Opposition, which at last count will be made up of 24 MLAs.

Advance poll counts are still underway and could make a difference in deciding some close ridings.

Comings and goings. The UCP will form government, the NDP transitions to opposition, and the future of the Liberal and Alberta Party. 23:28

The UCP, no doubt, will be watching the results in two Edmonton ridings that still have not been called — Edmonton-South West and Edmonton-West Henday — which represent the party's only hope of securing seats in the capital city.

This week on The Ledge, national reporter Carolyn Dunn joins legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine to review Tuesday's results and talk about the weeks ahead as the new government takes shape.