The Ledge: NDP launches Kenney attack site, Mandel is banned, and MLAs fight over funding

What are the three things you need to know about Alberta politics this week?

CBC reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine and Kim Trynacity sum them up in this week's episode of The Ledge podcast.

1. The NDP launches a Jason Kenney attack site

The site is supposed to be based on fact, not allegations. Although "The Truth About Jason Kenney" contains links to news stories about the United Conservative Party leader, the site has a tabloid format and over-the-top language. What does Kenney think? And how did he react when reporters asked him about recent controversies at a news conference this week?

2. Stephen Mandel to fight Elections Alberta ban

The Alberta Party leader has been banned from running for public office for five years for filing his paperwork too late. Mandel is taking his fight to court but critics say the incident shows the third party isn't ready for prime time.

What effect will this have on the party's chances in the spring election?

CBC Calgary host Rob Brown talks to Kim about the sanction and Mandel's nearly non-existent profile in Calgary.

3. Members' services meeting mayhem

This week, UCP and NDP MLAs voted in favour of restricting caucus funding for parties with fewer than four members. The other MLAs fought back, leaving committee chair Bob Wanner trying to maintain control.