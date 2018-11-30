The Ledge: It's all about the money ... honey

Lost revenue from the oil differential is adding up.

The price of Premier Rachel Notley's plan to buy thousands of rail cars to ship 120,000 barrels of oil a day to market is unknown.

Millions of dollars have been raised by political action committees (PACs).

The PACs from both sides of the political spectrum are treating us to a preview of election campaign ad strategies. But are they really advertisements?

PC MLA Richard Starke and Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel chalk up the PAC strategy as entirely predictable.

"You have the government standing up saying, 'We got big money out of politics,' " Starke said.

"No you didn't," he said. "You just drove it underground."

Whether it's the government buying rail cars to transport Alberta oil or unions and corporations financing a barrage of political ads, mostly everything in provincial politics this week was about money. 24:05

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel says the ability of larger parties to generate big money through PACs puts smaller parties like his at a competitive disadvantage.

"You went from what was above board to ... who knows who's doing what?" Mandel said.

