The Ledge: Dissecting the Luff effect on the Notley government

When a little-known Calgary backbench MLA accused the Rachel Notley government of bullying this week, she pulled back the curtain on caucus secrecy and solidarity.

In doing so, Robyn Luff also pierced Premier Rachel Notley's reputation as a stalwart defender of victims and the underdog.

Calgary-East NDP MLA Robyn Luff was removed from caucus after criticizing the premier. (Legislative Assembly of Alberta)

Luff accused Notley of fostering a "culture of fear and intimidation" inside the NDP caucus, which prevented MLAs like her from speaking their mind and properly representing their constituents.

Notley denied Luff's allegations, chalking it up to a member who didn't want to work within the confines of party politics or the parliamentary system.

However, questions surrounding the treatment of MLAs and staff within the NDP government persist.

In this week's episode of The Ledge, we hear from former Progressive Conservative MLA and cabinet minister Donna Kennedy-Glans.

Kennedy-Glans broke party ranks in 2014 when she resigned from the premier Alison Redford's cabinet.

Years later, Kennedy-Glans still remembers that "incredibly lonely" feeling of being isolated from her peers in an environment that values teamwork.

Columnist Graham Thomson tells us about his conversation with former Edmonton-St.Albert MP Brent Rathgeber, who left Stephen Harper's Conservative caucus in 2013 for reasons similar to those cited by Luff

Rathgeber though, took a different path, and he suggests Luff do the same.

Join Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine as they examine how the NDP government handled the Luff stuff in this weeks episode of The Ledge.

Solidarity may not be forever.