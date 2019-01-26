The Ledge: Kenney controversy, more MLAs pack it in and UCP rakes in the donations

What are the three things you need to know about Alberta politics this week?

How about the controversy over Jason Kenney's housing subsidies when he was an MP?

The UCP leader denies he did anything wrong. While some agree, others think there should be an investigation. We'll look at the debate and what Kenney has to say.

Two more NDP MLAs packed it in this week. At least one came as a surprise.

The UCP raked in the donations in 2018, with about a third coming from smaller donations. Find out how the amount compares to the NDP and Alberta Party and what the parties themselves have to say.

Provincial affairs reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine take you through this week in Alberta politics in the episode of The Ledge podcast.