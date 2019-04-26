The Ledge: Hellos and goodbyes. The 'back to school' edition

A new party in power means new faces around the cabinet table.

Albertans will learn which United Conservative Party MLAs will join Jason Kenney's inner circle when the premier-designate and his new ministers are sworn into office on Tuesday.

Until then, political pundits are playing a guessing game about who will get a tap on the shoulder this weekend.

This week on The Ledge podcast, host Michelle Bellefontaine and her Calgary colleague Scott Dippel look at the options and consider some of the possible candidates.

Who does Michelle think will be education minister? Which of the new rookies will make the cut?

We'll hear from some of the newbies who attended orientation at the legislature on Wednesday.

We'll also check in with former Alberta Party MLA Greg Clark, who was packing up his office in Edmonton after losing his seat in Calgary-Elbow. What does the former leader think about his party's future after failing to elect any members to the legislative assembly?

And Michelle talks to CBC reporter Alex Zabjek who examined the gender and ethnic makeup of the MLAs-elect.