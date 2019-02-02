The Ledge: Battleground Calgary

Here are the three things you need to know about Alberta politics in the last week of January 2019.

CBC reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine discuss Battleground Calgary.

Premier Rachel Notley and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney held campaign events in Calgary this week.

Notley tried to paint the UCP as the party for the elites. Kenney accused the premier of campaigning on the taxpayers' dime.

The second thing you need to know? The secrecy around Elections Commissioner Lorne Gibson.

Gibson is in charge of investigating election financing infractions but he won't reveal important details even though he's allowed to by law.

Kim talks to CBC investigative reporter Charles Rusnell about the story.

We also hear more about a report by the Parliamentary Budget Office which found the federal government paid far too much when it bought the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion last year.