The Ledge: A hateful letter to a mosque gets politicized

What are the three things you need to know about Alberta politics this week?

CBC reporters MIchelle Bellefontaine and Kim Trynacity sum them up in this week's episode of The Ledge podcast.

1. A hateful letter sent to an Edmonton mosque becomes politicized

The NDP tried to connect Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party to the missive, while some Kenney supporters suggest it was planted to make their party look bad.

2. Nominations

A second NDP MLA loses their nomination. The race for Fort McMurray-Conklin and Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo will be rematches of past elections. And a UCP volunteer talks about how he survives doorknocking in the frigid weather that has gripped the province over the last week.

3. Jim Prentice portrait unveiling

The ceremony to reveal the portrait of the late premier was a bittersweet affair. The ceremony brought out politicians past and present.

Political columnist Graham Thomson wonders what Alberta would be like today if Prentice and the Progressive Conservatives had won the 2015 election.