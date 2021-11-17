The King's University receives $20M donation — biggest in Edmonton school's history

An unexpected $20-million donation — the largest gift ever for The King's University — will go toward the construction of a new science centre.

The donation came from a donor the school had approached, said marketing director Nikolas Vander Kooy.

But the "relatively unexpected" gift, confirmed in September, "completely exceeded our expectations," Vander Kooy said.

The donor, who wants to remain anonymous, is neither an alumnus of the university nor the parent of one.

Thanks to the donation, the small private Christian-based school, has now raised $21.5 million of a $30-million campaign to fund the new science centre.

With the building's capital costs now fully funded, remaining contributions to the campaign will support programming, student scholarships and research endowments.

Construction on the Centre for Excellence in the Sciences — a 40,000-square-foot facility that will include labs, new technology, classrooms and common areas — is scheduled to start in 2024 and the building is expected to open two years later, Vander Kooy said.

"The building represents a massive expansion," said Adrian Bajaro, president of The King's University Students' Association and a fourth-year student studying history and English.

Adrian Bajaro, president of the university's student association, says the centre will provide much-needed lab space and study opportunities for future science students. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

Bajaro will graduate long before it opens, but he said the gift will provide much-needed lab space and study opportunities for future science students.

Established as a college in 1979, the school, at 9125 50 St. NW offered its first accredited degree in 1987, dropping "college" from its name in 2015.

Currently 934 students currently attend the university, which offers bachelor programs in arts, science, commerce, music and education, as well as some diploma and certificate programs.

Vander Kooy said enrolment in science and social science is expected to double in a decade.

As an independent academic institution, King's receives an operating grant from the provincial government, but is ineligible for provincial infrastructure funding.

The new donation is roughly equivalent to the university's entire annual budget; its annual report from 2019-20 listed revenue of $20.7 million and expenses of $20.5 million.

"It's a game-changer for a university of our size," Vander Kooy said.