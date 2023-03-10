The Junos are hitting Edmonton. Here's how you can celebrate before the show

The 52nd Juno Awards take over Rogers Place on Monday night but the party really gets started this weekend, with events ranging from fan meet-and-greets to celebrity hockey.

The pre-show festivities lead up to a night that will spotlight the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and feature performances from the likes of Alexisonfire and Jessie Reyez. Fans will also get to see rock band Nickelback play live as they're inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

As of Friday, tickets for the 2023 Junos are still available. Before the big night, here are some of the other events you can take in:.

Juno Fan Fare

Fans have a chance to get up close to musical stars Saturday with a meet-and-greet event at West Edmonton Mall. Broken into two sessions, the first features Grande Prairie's Tenille Townes, Calgary's Devon Cole and Toronto's Tyler Shaw. In the second session, fans can meet Grammy-nominated beat-making duo Banx & Ranx, pop artist Rêve and singer-songwriter Preston Pablo.

Tickets for both sessions are sold out but you can still observe the action at the mall's centre stage.

Tenille Townes, shown during 2022's Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary, is both a nominee and a performer at the Juno Awards. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Juno Cup

A star-studded hockey game will pit musicians against professional athletes in a friendly match at the Downtown Community Arena, with proceeds going toward music education charity MusiCounts.

As of Friday, tickets are still available for the game. The puck drops Sunday afternoon.

Junior Junos

In celebration of young Canadian musical talent, the Edmonton Public Library is hosting a concert series Sunday afternoon at the Stanley A. Milner branch.

Tickets for the show, featuring Juno nominees for Children's Album of the Year, are sold out.

Junos Songwriters' Circle

Audiences can learn more about artists like Dan Mangan and Adria Kain with an evening of personal conversations and live performances at the Winspear Centre. Tom Power, host of CBC Radio's Q, will also interview Simu Liu, the Canadian actor who is again hosting the awards show.

Simu Liu will sit down with Q host Tom Power this weekend before hosting the 52nd Juno Awards in Edmonton on March 13. (Taylor Jewell/Invision/The Associated Press)

Stories from the Studio

Broken Social Scene co-founder Kevin Drew will host a panel discussion at MacEwan University's Allard Hall on Monday morning, speaking to Juno-nominated engineers and producers for a peek behind the scenes of some of Canada's best-known albums. Tickets are sold out.

Junofest

Almost 50 musical acts will play at about 10 venues in what's shaping up to be one of the biggest music weekends in Edmonton.

The artists, including Juno nominees and a slate of hometown favourites, cover the full genre of musical styles including country, Celtic, indie and jazz. Here's a selection of what's happening; a full list of events is on the Junos website.