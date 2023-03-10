The Junos are hitting Edmonton. Here's how you can celebrate before the show
Juno festivities run through the weekend, with the main event on Monday
The 52nd Juno Awards take over Rogers Place on Monday night but the party really gets started this weekend, with events ranging from fan meet-and-greets to celebrity hockey.
The pre-show festivities lead up to a night that will spotlight the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and feature performances from the likes of Alexisonfire and Jessie Reyez. Fans will also get to see rock band Nickelback play live as they're inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
As of Friday, tickets for the 2023 Junos are still available. Before the big night, here are some of the other events you can take in:.
Juno Fan Fare
Fans have a chance to get up close to musical stars Saturday with a meet-and-greet event at West Edmonton Mall. Broken into two sessions, the first features Grande Prairie's Tenille Townes, Calgary's Devon Cole and Toronto's Tyler Shaw. In the second session, fans can meet Grammy-nominated beat-making duo Banx & Ranx, pop artist Rêve and singer-songwriter Preston Pablo.
Tickets for both sessions are sold out but you can still observe the action at the mall's centre stage.
Juno Cup
A star-studded hockey game will pit musicians against professional athletes in a friendly match at the Downtown Community Arena, with proceeds going toward music education charity MusiCounts.
As of Friday, tickets are still available for the game. The puck drops Sunday afternoon.
Junior Junos
In celebration of young Canadian musical talent, the Edmonton Public Library is hosting a concert series Sunday afternoon at the Stanley A. Milner branch.
Tickets for the show, featuring Juno nominees for Children's Album of the Year, are sold out.
Junos Songwriters' Circle
Audiences can learn more about artists like Dan Mangan and Adria Kain with an evening of personal conversations and live performances at the Winspear Centre. Tom Power, host of CBC Radio's Q, will also interview Simu Liu, the Canadian actor who is again hosting the awards show.
Stories from the Studio
Broken Social Scene co-founder Kevin Drew will host a panel discussion at MacEwan University's Allard Hall on Monday morning, speaking to Juno-nominated engineers and producers for a peek behind the scenes of some of Canada's best-known albums. Tickets are sold out.
Junofest
Almost 50 musical acts will play at about 10 venues in what's shaping up to be one of the biggest music weekends in Edmonton.
The artists, including Juno nominees and a slate of hometown favourites, cover the full genre of musical styles including country, Celtic, indie and jazz. Here's a selection of what's happening; a full list of events is on the Junos website.
-
Carter & The Capitals, FKB, and Purple City Disco: Saturday at The Buckingham, 10439 82nd Ave.
-
The Bobby Tenderloin Universe and Jesse Northey: Saturday at Cask & Barrel, 10041 104th St.
-
The Washboard Union, Aaron Goodvin, Nice Horse, The Prairie States, Hailey Benedict, and Robert Adam: Saturday at Union Hall, 6240 99th St.
-
Dan Bremnes, Derina Harvey Band, The Hearts, McKindred, and Rosina Cove, Saturday at Soho, 11454 Jasper Ave.
-
Mauvey, Mecha Maiko, Rich Aucoin, and Teen Daze, Sunday at Evolution Wonderlounge, 10220 103rd St.
-
K-Riz, Mariel Buckley, Mouraine, and The Bros. Landreth, Sunday at 99Ten, 9910B 109th St.
-
Dozie, Jared Daniel, Jrrhodes, Jt5K, Kiarrah Ireland, Temia and Jaylin January, Sunday at the Rocky Mountain Icehouse, 10516 Jasper Ave.
