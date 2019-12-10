The best time to visit Alberta's 5 national parks

When Mark Jinks moved to Alberta from England, he was nine years old. For his family's first holiday, his parents headed west to the Rockies. Jinks instantly fell in love with the mountain parks where his passion for photography was born.

The 46-year-old photographer is now on a quest to see all of the 48 national parks in Canada.

"There's so much to see in Canada, I don't have much desire to travel internationally," Jinks says.

After years of visiting Alberta's five national parks, Jinks has chosen what he thinks are the best times to visit each of our five national parks.

We're sharing some his favourite photos on this interactive map. Click on a location on the map, then click on the photo thumbnail for a larger version of the image.