Extra Thanksgiving, hold the appropriation: how an Indigenous chef and prof take the harvest-time holiday

Edmonton chef Scott Iserhoff hasn't always felt conflicted about Thanksgiving. Like many Canadian families, Thanksgiving growing up in his household meant gathering together, and an excuse to cook a turkey and mashed potatoes.

"As the years went by, you become more aware of history," Iserhoff said.

It became more and more difficult for him to ignore the colonial undertones of the holiday — the stories of the first pilgrims who were greeted by Indigenous people with dinner and help to survive but also the stories of the celebration of the ensuing slaughter of Indigenous peoples and taking of land, he said.

"But also, I think now is the time to take that back," Iserhoff said.

Iserhoff is founder of Pei Pei Chei Ow, an Edmonton-based culinary business offering guests the opportunity to learn more about contemporary Indigenous food while also tasting bannock, stews and other dishes.

"Everything that's included in Thanksgiving, it's all Indigenous food," Iserhoff said. "You got the squash, you got the tubers, the potatoes, the mashed potatoes, the turkey, the corn … they were here before settlers came, and that was a food source of ours."

Food appropriation

Giving thanks and celebrating the harvest time, the end of summer and moving into winter, are also part of Indigenous cultures — but Indigenous contributions to Thanksgiving traditions today are largely ignored, Iserhoff said.

"Exploring food, there's a lot of appropriation with food, and a lot of people overlook that and turn it into being inspired," he said.

More and more chefs are calling out magazine spreads of chefs cooking up Thanksgiving dinner with no representation of Indigenous chefs, Iserhoff said. "They're calling them out, and I think this is the time to do so. If there were more chefs doing it, we could see a change in narrative eventually, right?"

Jacqueline Romanow, chair of Indigenous studies at the University of Winnipeg. (CBC)

Jacqueline Romanow, who is Red River Métis and an associate professor in Indigenous Studies at the University of Winnipeg, said discomfort toward Thanksgiving is fairly common among young Indigenous people.

"Back in school we were taught about pilgrims and this sort of mythical feast that takes place," Romanow said.

"It supports the myth that this land was discovered. It creates this idea that the Indigenous people here just simply handed over everything to the new sort of arrivals, that there was no conflict, that it was a very peaceful and happy encounter, which in fact is the exact opposite of what happened."

The holiday "whitewashes" centuries of Indigenous suffering and loss, Romanow said.

"Over half the children in care are Indigenous children. They're not going to be enjoying those feasts. I guess you can say it's like rubbing salt in the wound."

Like Iserhoff, Romanow believes that Thanksgiving should be reclaimed.

"I really believe strongly that Indigenous culture is so strong and powerful and that as Indigenous people, rather than just simply reject this sort of colonial idea of Thanksgiving, we have our own things to be thankful for, including our culture, our children, our families," Romanow said.

"And obviously, feasting is really important. Sharing food is pretty fundamental to relationships in Indigenous communities, and it will still continue. And I think that's a good thing."

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Like the growing movement in the U.S. to replace Columbus Day — which happens to fall on Canada's Thanksgiving Day — with Indigenous Peoples' Day, Romanow believes Thanksgiving should also be a time of recognizing the First Peoples.

"That this was Indigenous land, that the reserves are only really a fragment of the territories that we held," she said.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of "Indigenous Peoples' Day," which is the most significant boost yet to efforts to re-focus the federal holiday.

In Canada, Sept. 30 marked the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — an annual commemoration honouring the children who died while attending residential schools and the survivors, families and communities still affected by the legacy of the residential school system. But residential schools are just a small part of what's happened to Indigenous people in Canada, Romanow said.

"I think that if the Canadian government is really sincere about changing the relationship with Indigenous Canadians, that this would be a start, that it isn't just Thanksgiving … thanking Indigenous people and recognizing them, quite frankly, as one of the three founding nations of this country."