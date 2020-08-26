Thank you for calling: On-hold messaging firms tasked with getting creative during pandemic

Smooth jazz covers of popular hits, short and repetitive music loops, and automated messages from a business on the other end of the telephone line are some of the familiar sounds people hear while they're on hold.

For some, these sounds have become even more common this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more people calling ahead to businesses that they would have visited in person, often phoning staff that have been reduced or sent home, leading to longer wait times and increasing the call volume.

This has meant a lot more one-on-one time with on-hold messages in 2020.

Even though on-hold messaging often has a reputation as vapid or annoying, its purpose has always been to create a more pleasant waiting experience to makes time feel like it's moving more quickly, said Gerry Gerling, general manager of ADTEL Group Inc.

"The power of music is incredible," Gerling told CBC Radio Active.

"You can control emotion, you can control mood, you can control so many different things."

Ryan Soper, owner of Dynamic Productions, works in creating on-hold messages for businesses. (Supplied by Ryan Soper)

Gerling created ADTEL in the 1980s to offer this kind of audio production. Most businesses need this help, Gerling said, and finding the right kind of music, from classical to rock to new age, is the easiest part of his job.

"[It's] very, very similar to programming a radio station for all intents and purposes," said Gerling, adding he analyzes the demographics of a client's customers, and tailors music to fit that demographic.

Earlier this year, the three major networks — Bell, Rogers and Telus — said they were seeing increases in call traffic across the country, showing more people were talking on the phone this year.

Some companies have tried to get creative with what they offer to customers on hold. ATB Financial, in an attempt to lose any image of being an overly stuffy business, gives customers the choice between playlists of top 40 music, country and western, or a more eclectic 'CEO's choice.'

"It's a small thing having a choice of music, but we just hope it makes our customers' day a little bit brighter," said David Bradshaw, ATB vice-president of client care.

While Gerling said a system like this can turn off customers by implying a long wait ahead, Brittany Anderson is one Edmonton customer who appreciated the touch.

"I've been on hold before where it's probably a 20 or 30-second loop of elevator music," Anderson said.

"That's fine, but it always distracts me from what I'm doing because I think I'm about to talk to someone."

Creative approaches

Ryan Soper and his company Dynamic Productions, are among the on-hold messaging firms that push back against that idea of their work.

Dynamic Productions is a Coquitlam-based company that produces on-hold messaging, in-store announcements and background music, and radio commercials. Soper said they often design messages with a five-minute loop of information that alternates on a cycle between 20 to 25 seconds of talking and 10 seconds of music.

In his career, Soper has heard plenty of counter-productive on-hold messages. He's found high piano or violin keys can be too irritating on long waits, and that businesses need to ensure their on-hold messages aren't repetitive or outdated.

"A stale on-hold message people will just tune out and not listen and they'll get frustrated. You want new information as often as possible," said Soper who added businesses should change on-hold messaging seasonally at least.

"If you call a company and they just play ice cream truck tones and it's looping every 30 seconds, that drives me nuts."

We examine the art and business behind great hold music. Radio Active's Madeleine Cummings takes us behind the hold music. 8:10

This has led Soper to take more creative approaches. His company worked with a local janitorial firm to spoof network TV and movies for messages about grime fighting, and adapted characters from a graphic novel created by a portable toilet supplier for award-winning on-hold messaging that made customers ask to be put back on hold.

This year, in the early months of the pandemic, Dynamic was busier than it had ever been. Grocery store and pharmacy clients especially needed messaging about new safety regulations and other changes to their businesses.

Even after the pandemic ends, Soper said he expects many people will continue relying more heavily on calling businesses over the phone, leading to more opportunity for his industry.

"People are going to call first, and whether they call from their cellphone or from their business, there's a lot more telephone in use right now," Soper said.

"It's like we've taken a step backwards because we're not going to see our physicians in person anymore. We're dealing with it on Zoom or we're dealing with it on the phone."