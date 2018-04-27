Thales says city has terminated its Metro Line LRT contract

The company responsible for the Metro Line LRT's problem-riddled signalling system says the City of Edmonton has terminated its $55-million contract as of April 4.

Thales says its employees were escorted from the worksite last week.

"Thales is extremely disappointed in the city's commitment to the failure of this project and its abandonment of the objectives to achieve a better LRT service for Edmontonians," Thales said in a harshly-worded news release Tuesday.

"Thales regrets this decision and will vigorously pursue appropriate remedies with all means available to us."

Company officials are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Manulife Place in downtown Edmonton.

Thales said it stands by its work on the LRT line and "thousands of hours of testing on the system" have demonstrated that both the Metro and Capital Lines are ready for full service.

"Instead of working with Thales to deliver a successful service to LRT riders, and after years of unprecedented interference in this project, the city spent months conducting its own testing in a manner contrary to industry standards, while contemplating a fundamental change to the Metro Line signalling scheme."

A city plan to remove all Thales equipment from the transit system demonstrates a disregard for Edmontonians' investment into the project, Thales said.

"Despite these extraordinary efforts, Thales continued to witness a fundamental lack of leadership from the City of Edmonton on this project," Dave Beckley, Thales Canada's vice-president, customer service, said in the news release.

"Thales will not be a scapegoat for the city's lack of experience and understanding of [communications based train control] systems. It is this type of challenging work environment that contributed to the failure of this infrastructure project, shortchanging Edmontonians and ultimately eroding trust in the LRT."

In May, the city issued a notice of default on the signalling contract after Thales Canada Inc. failed to fix the system by council's April 30, 2018 deadline.

Under that notice, the company committed to a new deadline of Dec. 4, 2018.

On the day of the deadline, Thales announced the signalling system was fully functional. The same day, the city announced that it would put the signalling system through a series of tests to ensure it was working properly.

The city has paid Thales $23 million of the $55-million contract, but has been withholding $22 million from the company.

The Metro Line LRT stops at MacEwan University, the Royal Alexandra Hospital and NAIT. It began operating with restrictions in September 2015.