Speeding Tesla driver caught napping behind the wheel on Alberta highway

Alberta RCMP have charged a 20-year-old B.C. man for speeding while asleep at the wheel of a Tesla electric car.

RCMP got a call around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 9 about a 2019 Tesla Model S speeding south on Highway 2 near Ponoka, 105 kilometres south of Edmonton.

"The car appeared to be self-driving, travelling over 140 km/h, with both front seats completely reclined and both occupants appearing to be asleep," RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The Tesla Model S sedans have autopilot functions including auto-steer and "traffic-aware" cruise control and both functions appeared to be activated.

After the responding officer activated emergency lights on their vehicle, the Tesla automatically began to accelerate, RCMP said.

The responding officer obtained radar readings on the vehicle, confirming that it had automatically accelerated to exactly 150 km/h.

RCMP charged the driver with speeding and issued a 24-hour licence suspension for fatigue.

After further investigation and consultation with Crown counsel, a criminal code charge of dangerous driving was laid against the driver, RCMP said.

The driver was served with a summons for court in December.

Just because some vehicles can drive themselves, it doesn't mean they should, RCMP said.

"Although manufacturers of new vehicles have built in safeguards to prevent drivers from taking advantage of the new safety systems in vehicles, those systems are just that — supplemental safety systems," said Supt. Gary Graham of Alberta RCMP Traffic Services.

"They are not self-driving systems, they still come with the responsibility of driving."