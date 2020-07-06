Terwillegar recreation centre could host NHL players if Edmonton chosen as hub city

The Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre could host many of the National Hockey League's top players if Edmonton is chosen as a hub city for the NHL's resumption of play.

Adam Laughlin, interim city manager, told Edmonton AM Monday that city officials have been working closely with the Oilers Entertainment Group "from the beginning" to encourage the league to host the remainder of the 2019/2020 season for western conference teams in Alberta's capital.

As part of the OEG proposal, up to four extra ice sheets need to be available for practices, Laughlin said.

"We've been working closely with Oilers Entertainment Group to ensure we can provide a safe facility," he said.

There's been no decision yet as to which city rec centre could host practices, but Laughlin acknowledged Terwillegar is the most likely.

The rec centre, in southwest Edmonton, has four NHL-sized ice sheets and 20 dressing rooms, making it a candidate to host hockey's best.

As of Monday afternoon, the NHL had not made any announcement, but numerous sports agencies have reported that Edmonton and Toronto will host the 2020 playoffs.

The CBC has not independently confirmed the reports.

Cohort quarantine

The hub city concept is the league's attempt to minimize the risk of COVID-19 by limiting travel for the 24 teams — 12 in each conference — that will resume play this summer.

No fans will be allowed in the venues.

The NHL plans to start training camps for the 24 teams on Friday.

Multiple news outlets reported Wednesday that the NHL is expected to announce Toronto and Edmonton as hub cities for the league's planned restart. (The Canadian Press)

The Public Health Agency of Canada and public health authorities in Toronto and Edmonton have approved the NHL's plan to keep players separate from the general public.

The cohort quarantine would allow players to bypass the traditional 14-day self-isolation for anyone entering Canada.

In a statement to CBC News, Alberta Health Services said it is prepared for the possibility of playoff hockey.

Health protocols were developed earlier this spring by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Edmonton's officials are working on how the players could safely use city facilities, Laughlin said.

"Depending on what facility we land on, currently it's looking like Terwillegar, there would be a separation between the public and use of the facility for hub city efforts," he said.

The city reopened five of its recreation centres on Monday, including Terwillegar.