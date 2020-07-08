Province gives $120M to upgrade Terwillegar Drive in southwest Edmonton

The Alberta government will spend $120 million to complete upgrades on Terwillegar Drive that will expand west-Edmonton commuter road to four lanes in each direction.

Premier Jason Kenney and Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference that was shifted indoors due to the rainy weather.

The provincial funding allows the city to expand Terwillegar Drive south from Rabbit Hill Road across the Anthony Henday, and build a second overpass across the Henday to Windermere Boulevard.

Kenney said the project will create 865 jobs as part of the Alberta's economic recovery program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coun. Tim Cartmell, who attended the news conference, has pushed council to move ahead with the project.

"This is very exciting news for Edmonton!" Cartmell tweeted Wednesday. "The full expansion of Terwillegar Drive is now funded, a project we have been waiting decades for. I'm looking forward to seeing shovels in the ground next year!"

In December, city council approved $102 million for Phase 1 of the project, to expand the north part of the road from Rabbit Hill Road to the Whitemud.

That phase of the project included intersection improvements, a designated lane for rapid transit in each direction and a shared-use path on the east side of Terwillegar Drive.

Construction is expected to begin in 2021.