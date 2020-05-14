Police release video in search for clues about Edmonton woman's death

Edmonton police have released surveillance video in hopes of learning more about what led to the suspicious death of a woman whose remains were found in a west-end alley last August.

Terri Ann Rowan was last seen walking away from Dwayne's Home, a transitional housing facility in downtown Edmonton, on Aug. 6, 2019.

Nine days later, partial remains of the 33-year-old Edmonton woman were discovered near 149th Street and 92nd Avenue, in the Sherwood neighbourhood.

On Thursday, Edmonton police released surveillance video of Rowan walking away from Dwayne's Home at 10209 100th Ave., on that August evening.

Police have released surveillance video from a transitional housing facility in downtown Edmonton in hopes of learning more about the final days of Terri Ann Rowan's life. 0:35

The hope is that someone will be able to help investigators uncover details about the final days of Rowan's life, homicide Det. Richard Windover said in the news release.

Terri Ann Rowan was last seen walking away from Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton on Aug. 6, 2019. (Edmonton Police Service) "This surveillance video is the last known sighting of Terri," said Windover, who has worked on the case since the remains were reported to police on Aug. 15, 2019.

"We're hoping someone out there has some information or knowledge of Terri's whereabouts after that evening on Aug. 6," Windover said. "Our objective is to find out who is responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice.



"We're also intent on helping Terri's family to find some peace by locating Terri's remains, so that her family can lay her to rest with some dignity during a traditional indigenous burial."

The video shows Rowan leaving Dwayne's Home and walking through the parking lot toward 100th Avenue.

When the partial remains were found, DNA testing was used to confirm they belonged to Rowan. An autopsy determined the death was suspicious.

Rowan's mother, Delphine Rowan, was quoted in the news release saying she thinks of her daughter every day.

"I want to be able to give her a proper burial, but we can't until the rest of her remains are recovered," she said. "I have many unanswered questions about my daughter's untimely death, and not being able to lay Terri to rest really weighs heavily on me."

Investigators want to hear from anyone with information about Rowan's death, and anyone who may have interacted with her around the time of her disappearance.